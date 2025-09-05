Did Ravie Dubey Just Hint At Something Big Cooking With His Dreamiyata Entertainment?

Ravie Dubey is an exceptional talent who has always impressed the masses with his performances on screen. Adding yet another major role to his filmography, he will be playing Lakshman in the biggest film ever, the upcoming Ramayana. Apart from this, he has been a force to reckon with through his production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment, which he started with his wife Sargun Mehta. Together, this power couple has delivered remarkable content across formats. However, Ravie Dubey now seems to be gearing up for something huge.

Taking to his social media, Ravie Dubey shared a post that left everyone guessing about what big announcement is coming his way. Could it be a surprise for his wife Sargun Mehta on her birthday? While the guessing continues, the excitement is definitely on the rise. Here's what Ravie wrote -

"An idea is taking shape ...it's big ..NO ..ITS MASSIVE..

@dreamiyata"

Togeather, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has produced several successful television shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In December 2023, the duo expanded their creative ventures by launching Dreamiyata Music, debuting with the song "Ve Haaniyaan," which quickly garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and became the most-used track on Instagram Reels. With the release of their maiden production, Ve Haaniyaan, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Musiic has struck gold in the music industry. This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way.