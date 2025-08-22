Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji Co-Star Passes Away At 65

Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Punjabi film industry woke up to a heartbreaking news this morning as a renowned actor is no more with us. We are talking about Jaswinder Bhalla who breathed his last on August 22 in Mohali. He was 65. To note, Jaswinder Bhalla is a popular Punjabi actor and comedian who has been a part of several iconic Punjabi films including Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, Gippy Grewal's Carry On Jatta franchise etc. The news of his sudden demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief among his family, the Punjabi film industry and his massive fan following.

Who is Jaswinder Bhalla?

For the uninitiated, Jaswinder Bhalla started his career as a professional career with Chhankata 88 and made his acting debut with Dulla Bhatti in 1998. However, he rose to fame in films with Mahaul Theek Hai in 1999. Later he went on to share screen space with stars like Diljit, Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, Hina Khan, Jimmy Sheigill, Amrinder Gill etc and gave successful movies like Mel Karadae Rabba, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Jatt & Julliet, Power Cut, Carry On Jatta, Sardaar Ji, Jatt & Juliet 2. He was last seen in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa starring Gippy Grewal, Hina Khan and Shinda Grewal in the lead.

Jaswinder Bhalla Death Reason

According to media reports, Jaswinder Bhalla wasn't keeping well for a while and was hospitalised for a few days where he passed away during the treatment.

Jaswinder Bhalla Funeral

It is reported that Jaswinder Bhalla's last rites will take place on August 23 at 12 PM at cremation ground in Balongi, Mohali

To note, Jaswinder Bhalla is survived by his wife Parminder Bhalla and son Pukhraj Bhalla who is also an actor.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Sharry Maan mourned Jaswinder Bhalla's demise and wrote, "Can't believe this.. bahut dukh hoya sun ke... RIP comedy legend Bhalla Saab".