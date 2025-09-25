Diljit Reacts To Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy With A Sly Dig At Ind-Pak Matches: Sikhs Can Never Go Against Nation

Diljit Dosanjh tackled the controversy around his film Sardaarji 3 and ongoing India-Pakistan cricket matches amid tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising cultural collaboration despite criticism.

Diljit Dosanjh recently addressed the controversy surrounding his film 'Sardaarji 3' and the India-Pakistan cricket matches amid national tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. During a concert in Kuala Lumpur, he spoke about these issues, despite the nation's strong stance against terrorism.

Dosanjh faced criticism for collaborating with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025. At the concert, he explained that while he had "a lot of answers," he chose to remain silent. He clarified that the film was shot before the attack occurred.

India-Pakistan Cricket Matches Amid Tensions

In his speech, Diljit also commented on the ongoing India-Pakistan matches. He said, "When my film 'Sardaar Ji 3' was shot in February, the matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists receive the strictest punishment."

The singer-actor further shared his thoughts on being labelled 'anti-national’ by some media outlets. He stated, "The national media tried their best to label me anti-national. But Punjabis and the Sikh community can never go against the nation."

Public Reaction and Boycott Calls

Following the Pahalgam attack, there were calls to boycott Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan. Families of victims questioned why such matches were allowed when terrorists from Pakistan had killed 26 people in Pahalgam.

Politicians, influencers, actors, and citizens across India joined in calling for a boycott of these matches. They questioned both the government and BCCI's decision to proceed with games against Pakistan so soon after hostilities between the two nations.

During his concert speech, Dosanjh expressed how he learned not to internalise negativity from others. He told his audience, "I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you."

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh highlights ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. It also reflects public sentiment regarding cultural collaborations amid political conflicts.