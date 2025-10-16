Diwali 2025 Date: When Is Real Date Of Diwali This Year? Know All About Kartik Amavasya, Laxmi Puja Timings

Photo Credit: AFP

Diwali 2025 Date: The festive vibes have already taken over the nation and it is indeed everyone's favourite time of the year. Navratri is over and we had Dussehra and Karwachauth recently. And now the entire nation is gearing up for one of the biggest festivals of the year. We are talking about Diwali 2025. And while the markets are buzzing with Diwali preps and so are the houses, there has been a pivotal question that has got everyone brimming with an opinion and a lot of confusion as well. After all, everyone is asking kab hai Diwali.

When Is Diwali 2025?

To note, there has been a lot of confusion about when exactly Diwali is. There has been major confusion whether Diwali 2025 is on October 20 or October 21. To note, Diwali, which symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the good over evil, is celebrated on the night of Kartik Amavasya as per the Hindu lunar calendar. However, as per the calendar, Amavasya timings will start at 3:44 pm on October 20 and will last till 5:54 pm on October 21. As a result, Kashi Vidwat Parishad has confirmed that Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20.

Laxmi Puja 2025 Mahurat Timings

Wondering what the muhurat is for Laxmi Puja this year? Well, Laxmi Puja timings will vary from state to state, but it will be scheduled between 7 pm to 8:30 PM in states like New Delhi, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru etc. However, Laxmi Puja will take place in Kolkata on October 21 between 5:06 pm to 5:54 pm.

When Is Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj 2025?

With confusion regarding Diwali, there have been speculations regarding the dates of other festivals as well. For the uninitiated, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 20, followed by Diwali and Laxmi Puja on the same day. On the other hand, Govardhan Puja or Vishwakarma Puja will take place on October 22, while Bhai Dooj, which is celebrated on the final day of Diwali celebration,s will take place on October 23.