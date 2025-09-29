DJ Krish Mulchandani On Transitioning From Banking To DJ, Performing At Adani Wedding- EXCLUSIVE

DJ Krish Mulchandani exclusive interview: He is the lifeline of parties, as he knows how to read a crowd and keep them engaged on the dance floor. What I tell you that he left a successful career in banking to pursue a career as a DJ. And today, he stands at one of the most popular personalities in his field. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about DJ Krish Mulchandani.

At Filmibeat, we love interacting with people who are passionate about their craft and work. As a DJ, Krish has played at several high-profile events, including the Adani wedding. From his fasicnation with music to leaving a steady job and exploring a new path, DJ Krish Mulchandani spilled the beans about his personal and professional life in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

1) What first drew you into the world of DJing and electronic music?

Growing up, my parents were naturally social, often hosting gatherings that almost always included a DJ. While most kids my age were off playing, I was the one glued to the DJ booth-watching, listening, learning. I was fascinated by how seamlessly one track could transition into another, and how a single person behind the decks could control the mood of an entire room. That's where the spark first caught fire for me. It wasn't just the music-it was the energy, the connection, the craft.

2) Can you tell us about your very first gig? What was that experience like?

My first hands-on experience came through Virtual DJ. I'd spend hours downloading tracks, building playlists, and experimenting with mixes. That's where I taught myself the fundamentals-beat-matching, tempo alignment, and understanding how songs speak to each other.

Around the same time, I also found myself gravitating toward instruments. In boarding school, music classes were mandatory at 15, but I stayed back voluntarily-digging into scales, keys, and hours at the keyboard. Anything to deepen my understanding of sound. Virtual DJ is far behind me now, but it laid the groundwork. It taught me how to analyze BPMs, recognize compatible basslines and vocals, and-most importantly-trust my ear. I've always been self-taught. Now at 32, having started this journey at 9, I see those early years less as being shaped by specific influences, and more as a period of discovery-building a deep respect for the technical and emotional layers of music.

3) What's your philosophy when it comes to connecting with the crowd?

Each place has its own culture, its own energy, its own relationship with music and seeing how DJs and venues use layout, light, and sound inspires me to rethink how I connect with my own audiences. At the end of the day, inspiration is everywhere, in the music I discover daily, in the places I visit, and in the people I meet. It's about staying open, curious, and willing to absorb it all into my craft.

4) How do you think the DJ scene in your region is evolving, and what role do you want to play in that?

The DJ scene in my region is definitely evolving. You can feel it - more people are open to different sounds now, not just commercial or mainstream. There's a growing appreciation for deeper cuts, experimental sets, and DJs who actually read the room instead of just playing a playlist. The crowd's getting more educated, and that pushes all of us to step up our game. What I'm seeing is a shift from just playing music to curating an experience. And I love that, because that's where I thrive. I've never been about just hitting play. I want to bring emotion into my sets - build a journey, connect with people, take them somewhere with the music. My role? I want to be someone who raises the standard. Whether I'm playing a small room or a big stage, I want people to feel something when I'm on. I also want to mentor younger DJs coming up, especially the ones who are curious about the craft, not just the fame. Because at the end of the day, it's not just about mixing tracks - it's about storytelling through sound.

5) Transitioning from a career in banking to becoming a DJ is a major life shift. What inspired you to make such a bold change, and what was the turning point?

My first internship was at a stockbroking firm when I was 15. I've always been interested in finance and business, which is why I went on to study it at the University of Exeter. After graduating, I worked at a bank for two years. But even during that time, music never left my side. While at university, I started DJ'ing at clubs and events, and began sharing my music online under the name "The Book of Music" - that's how TBOM was born. For a while, I was living a double life. Weekdays at the bank, weekends behind the decks. That balance is what gave me the courage to eventually take the leap. It wasn't an easy call - I actually liked working in finance, and my parents needed time to understand the switch. I enjoyed analysing companies and following the markets, but my heart was always counting down to Friday night, when I could get back to music. What helped me make the transition was discipline. DJing can seem flashy, but turning it into a real career takes structure. I had to treat it like a business - work on branding, stay consistent, and put in the hours. I was inspired by other artists who made similar unconventional choices and still kept things professional. Looking back, choosing music full-time was the best decision I've ever made. I still carry that same work ethic from banking into what I do now - only now, I get to travel and share my music with the world.

6) What was it like performing at high-profile celebrity events? Can you share what that experience meant to you and how it is different from other gigs?

Iconic weddings like those in Rajasthan with their blend of historic venues and modern after-parties, or even the Adani wedding and pre-wedding, where the sheer scale met with a crowd ready to celebrate, all carry their own magic. For me, the real joy lies in not picking favourites but in treating every stage, big or small, as a place to give my absolute best.