Dr. Jai Madaan Stuns In A Custom-Made Ensemble by Pankaj S Heritage, Celebrating India’s Craft Heritage

New Delhi, August 2025 - Spiritual guide and lifestyle expert Dr. Jai Madaan, fondly known as the Lady of Fortune, dazzled in a bespoke creation by designer Pankaj S Heritage a true tribute to India's craft traditions.

Crafted with Khadi as the base, the lehenga features miniature hand-painted depictions of Goddess Lakshmi and deities from Bikaner and Jaipur art schools. The blouse is adorned with real silver detailing through heritage techniques like jadua and meena embroidery. Completing the look, the Banarasi dupatta draws inspiration from Vaikunth Pichwai paintings, narrating the divine Vishnu-Lakshmi vivaah with motifs like auspicious banyan trees.

The dupatta also carries silver-dipped gota cows, three-dimensional embroidered cows, and the presence of Nandi a symbol deeply personal to Dr. Jai Madaan making the outfit not just a garment but an expression of individuality and devotion.

Designer Pankaj S Heritage said, This ensemble is not just fashion, it is heritage. Through textiles, crafts, and narratives, we wanted to celebrate tradition, spirituality, and artistry in its purest form. Dr. Jai Madaan embodies that spirit beautifully."

A seamless blend of tradition, devotion, and design, the creation reflects both India's artistic grandeur and Dr. Madaan's unique persona.