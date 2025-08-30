Electronic Music Fest ZAMNA Set To Return To India For Its Third Edition; Check Ticket DEETS & More

From the heart of the Mayan jungle, a familiar rhythm is set to echo across India once again. The globally acclaimed electronic music festival, ZAMNA, is returning for its third season. Following two successful seasons that captivated fans, ZAMNA is set to ignite Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai with its unique Tulum-inspired energy.

Festival details:

November 28, 2025, Bengaluru

November 29, 2025, Gurugram, Delhi NCR

November 30, 2025, Mumbai

Curated and produced by WMS Entertainment and Paradox, the event promises an elevated experience with a lineup of internationally acclaimed techno and electronic artists. The production will feature bespoke stage designs, state-of-the-art sound engineering, and stunning visual elements that embody the festival's core aesthetic.

For electronic music fans, the festival experience has never been more seamless. The District app acts as a central hub, revolutionizing how you discover and book events. With its user-friendly interface, fans can effortlessly ﬁnd ZAMNA India, get all the details on the lineup, and secure their tickets in just a few taps. This eliminates the hassle of bouncing between multiple platforms, allowing you to focus on the one thing that matters: the music.

Akshat Kumar, Founder, WMS Entertainment, said, "From day one, our vision for Zamna India has been to create an IP that grows in scale and inﬂuence with each edition. We are not just hosting a festival-we're building a legacy, one that bridges India to the world's most celebrated electronic music experiences while setting new benchmarks in event production and brand integrations."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, "The electronic music scene in India has grown into an impressive community of fans who are hungry for more than just music, they're looking for unique experiences and a chance to be part of something special. We're proud to bring ZAMNA, an experience unlike any other, back for its third year and hope it resonates with this passionate audience even more than before."

Karan Narang, Founder, Paradox said, "Zamna is the soul of Tulum, and bringing that spirit to India has been at the heart of our journey. Each edition has been about more than music - it's about transporting people into a world of sound, energy, and connection. With three cities this year, Zamna India marks its biggest chapter yet."

Tickets for the festival are live now on 28th August, 2025, exclusively on the District app.