EXCLUSIVE! Are Content Creators Fake? Govind Kaushal Gets Real On His Journey, Comparisons With Vishnu & More

Govind Kaushal Exclusive: In a digital world full of creators chasing trends, Govind Kaushal stands out for simply being... himself. Known for his sharp wit, quirky humor, and effortlessly relatable content, Govind has carved a niche for himself in the online comedy space-without shouting for attention.

Though often introduced as the younger brother of popular influencer Vishnu Kaushal, Govind is far more than just a sibling tag. His solo sketches, meme-worthy punchlines, and hilarious takes on everyday life have won him a loyal following of his own. Whether it's a deadpan reaction video or a laugh-out-loud skit, Govind brings a refreshing awkward charm that Gen Z and millennials can't get enough of.

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the young content creator sheds light on his journey and gets into his candid best while talking about the constant comparison with his brother Vishnu, 'fake' tags against content creators and many more.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

1) From your first video to now, what part of your journey still feels unreal to you?

I think what still feels completely unreal is the fact that I can reach out to millions of people through something as simple as a video. The idea that someone sitting miles away, whom I have never met or may never meet, can have a slightly better day because of my silly joke or a sketch that they found relatable. I started creating content because I loved it. I never imagined the scale or its impact. Till date, when people walk up and tell me how my content helped them through a rough patch or made them smile, it feels surreal and humbling.

2) If you could collaborate with any comedian or creator globally, who would it be?

My wildest dream is to collaborate with Steve Carell. I think his portrayal of Michael Scott in The Office is one of the finest examples of being brilliantly wrong, awkward, and unapologetic all at once. He created a character that was both ridiculous and deeply human, which is such a tough balance to strike. To me, that's genius. Getting a chance to work with him would be like stepping into a comedy masterclass, and honestly, I would probably spend half the time just fanboying.

3) A lot of content creators today are often labeled as 'fake' or 'performative'. What do you do to stay real and authentic - both online and offline?

Speaking from my experience, I don't think one can really go far in this field if they pretend to be someone they are not. An individual's worldview, opinions, quirks-they all reflect in the work, and people can always gauge between authentic/genuine and unoriginal. That's why I constantly remind myself that what sets me apart isn't a concept or a format, but me... the way I interpret an idea, my sense of humor and style of execution.

4) Your content often resonates because of its simplicity and relatability. How do you come up with ideas?

If you think about it, most comedy is just exaggerated reality. So, a big part of my writing comes from observation-watching how people talk, behave, and react to everyday situations. It could be something as small as an awkward pause in a conversation or as big as the way we deal with family expectations. I also try to keep an eye on trending formats, memes, and cultural moments because they often spark new ways to present ideas. Once the momentum sets in, one thought leads to another and so on. For me, it's a mix of being present in the real world and plugged into the internet world.

5) ⁠People often compare you to Vishnu - but how do you see your creative paths differ?

Vishnu and I have had really similar experiences growing up, which is why our thought processes often align and people see parallels between us in our work. However, I think the difference lies in how we respectively approach our creativity. Vishnu thrives on structure; he likes planning, having a proper system, and following through with it. I, on the other hand, lean more towards freedom and spontaneity. I like working without too many boundaries or calendars-let's call it calendar-less-ness. That's where our creative paths diverge, and I think that's also what keeps our individual voices unique, even if we come from a common background.

6) ⁠What's scarier - running out of ideas or becoming irrelevant?

Honestly, I don't find the idea of becoming irrelevant scary. The internet moves so fast. It's almost inevitable that at some point, newer voices will take over-and that's completely okay. In fact, I find that thought quite liberating. I once heard something that stayed with me: the point of doing anything is to be the best at it, and then to leave it gracefully when the time comes. What is scarier for me instead is running out of ideas, but irrelevance? That's just part of the cycle, the journey as a content creator.

7) Does the unpredictability of this job ever weigh on you?

Yes, 100%. The unpredictability of this career can be overwhelming at times-you never know which video will land, which won't, or how long people will stay invested. But then I reflect back on my time in a corporate 9-5 job, and funnily enough, that was also unpredictable in its own way. There was stress, deadlines, and uncertainty there too. So, I guess it's about choosing the kind of unpredictability you are more willing to deal with. For me, this path, while wobbly, feels a lot more fulfilling.

8) More and more content creators are transitioning into mainstream acting. As someone in that space, how do you feel about that shift? Do you think the industry still looks at creators-turned-actors with skepticism?

I don't see an issue with content creators moving into acting, as long as the real talent is being casted. At the end of the day, whether you're an actor or a creator, you need to put in the work, learn the craft, and prove yourself. The starting points might be different, but the grind is the same.

Yes, there might be a little skepticism initially, but I think the lines are slowly blurring. With the advent of OTT, we can see that good performances eventually speak for themselves, regardless of where you come from. If you can do justice to a role, the medium you started in shouldn't matter.