Experience Divine Essence Of Ram Bhakti In Mixtape Bhakti’s New Episode Featuring Swati Mishra & Kumar Vishu

T-Series and Bhushan Kumar return with yet another episode of their spiritually enriching series that celebrates devotion in its purest form, Mixtape Bhakti. After the warm and wholehearted reception of the previous episodes, Episode 5 brings together two profoundly gifted voices, Swati Mishra and Kumar Vishu, for a divine rendition that transcends time. With Ramayan Chopaiyan and Payoji Maine Raam Ratan Dhan, this episode is an ode to the timeless verses of the Ramcharitmanas, retold with soul-stirring simplicity and grace.

This special presentation reimagines these devotional treasures in a contemporary soundscape while preserving their sacred essence. The mellifluous voices of Swati and Kumar Vishu flow seamlessly through the verses, evoking a sense of serenity, surrender, and unwavering faith. The composition delicately balances reverence with innovation, breathing new life into age-old bhajans and inviting listeners into a space of inner peace and divine connection.

Speaking about her experience, Swati Mishra shared, "Singing these beautiful verses from the Ramcharitmanas was an emotionally profound experience for me. Every line carries the fragrance of devotion and humility. I am deeply grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for curating this spiritual journey through Mixtape Bhakti. Revisiting these compositions reminded me how eternal Lord Ram's values and virtues are, and I hope our rendition touches hearts with the same purity and devotion that we felt while performing it."

Echoing her sentiments, Kumar Vishu expressed,

"Working on this medley was truly special. The bhajans Ramayan Chopaiyan and Payoji Maine Raam Ratan Dhan have been a part of our culture for generations. To reinterpret them in a way that resonates with today's audience while keeping their essence intact was both humbling and inspiring. My sincere thanks to Bhushan Kumar sir and the T-Series family for giving us this divine opportunity. I hope listeners find peace, joy, and spiritual solace in every note."

With Episode 5, Mixtape Bhakti continues to illuminate the eternal beauty of India's devotional music, bridging tradition and modernity through heartfelt artistry. Swati Mishra and Kumar Vishu's rendition of Ramayan Chopaiyan and Payoji Maine Raam Ratan Dhan promises to awaken devotion and serenity in every listener, now streaming exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel.