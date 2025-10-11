Get Updates
Filmfare Awards 2025: How To Buy Tickets? Venue, Host, Performers & Everything Else To Know

Filmfare Awards 2025 How To Buy Tickets

Filmfare Awards 2025: The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 are all set to bring Bollywood's biggest night of glamour, talent, and celebration to a grand new stage. With an exciting lineup of hosts, power-packed performances, and dazzling red-carpet moments, this year's edition promises to be one for the history books. From iconic stars returning to the spotlight to fresh faces lighting up the stage, the anticipation is higher than ever, and fans can already feel the buzz as tickets go live for the most awaited event in Indian cinema.

Filmfare Awards 2025 Venue

Filmfare Awards 2025 is set to happen on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Filmfare Awards 2025: How To Buy Tickets?

You can buy Filmfare Awards 2025 tickets from Zomato's District app. Log in to the District app, search for Filmfare Awards 2025 and you will get the ticket range to buy from. Filmfare Awards 2025 tickets start from Rs. 7,500 and go up to 50,000.

Filmfare Awards 2025: Host

Taking centre stage at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 is a powerhouse trio that perfectly blends charm, humour, and star power, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul. The return of Shah Rukh Khan as host after nearly two decades adds a touch of nostalgia and excitement, while Karan Johar's signature wit and effortless showmanship promise to keep the audience entertained throughout. Balancing their dynamic is Maniesh Paul, whose quick humour and boundless energy are sure to keep the evening lively and spontaneous.

Filmfare Awards 2025: Performers

The stage at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 is set to erupt with energy, glamour, and show-stopping performances from some of Bollywood's brightest stars. Leading the lineup are Akshay Kumar, known for his electrifying stage presence, and Abhishek Bachchan, who's ready to charm audiences with his trademark charisma. Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon will add a splash of sparkle and style, bringing youthful exuberance to the night, while Siddhant Chaturvedi promises to turn up the heat with his dynamic moves. With a few surprise acts still under wraps, this year's Filmfare stage is gearing up to deliver a perfect blend of nostalgia, rhythm, and pure Bollywood magic.

