Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur On AI: “The Collapse of Structure And The Rise Of Intuition”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur believes AI isn't just transforming how we live, it's redefining how we organise ourselves. Calling it the most democratic technology in history, Shekhar Kapur says AI will "suck inertia out of existing structures," dismantling traditional hierarchies and the old pyramid of power.

Will your organisation survive AI ?



AI is the probably the most democratic technology to become available to us ..



AI will change everything. It’s an existential change to the way we live, the way we work, the way we communicate



In the world Shekhar Kapur envisions, the future of work will be fluid, collective, and intuitive. He points to the murmuration of sparrows, thousands of birds moving in perfect synchrony without a leader, as the perfect metaphor for how human collaboration may evolve. "No hierarchy. No command chain. Just intuition connecting individuals to a collective purpose," he reflects.

For Shekhar Kapur, this intuitive way of functioning will replace the rigidity of fixed roles and permanent employment. People will move seamlessly between "tribes", groups that form, dissolve, and re-form based on purpose rather than permanence. The result? A world where everyone becomes their own CEO, their own creator, their own driver of potential. He also challenges the idea that AI threatens only workers or entry-level employees. "Even CEOs are under threat," he notes, suggesting that leadership itself must evolve from control to collaboration.

At the heart of Shekhar Kapur's philosophy lies a single idea: intuition, or as he terms it, "intuitivity", will be the defining skill in the AI era. Logic and experience belong to the past; instinct and creativity will shape the future. In Shekhar Kapur's world, AI is not an end to human potential, it's an invitation to rediscover it. A world where change is constant, creativity is collective, and intuition is the new intelligence. Shekhar Kapur now gears up for Masoom: The Next Generation, continuing to explore what it truly means to be human in a world on the edge of transformation.