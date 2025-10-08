First Civilian Expedition Summit Of Gorichen East Peak Unveiled In A Landmark Achievement

In a landmark achievement for India's adventure community, a ten-member expedition team has created history as it became the first to summit Gorichen East Peak. To note, the group, led by Colonel Ranveer Singhwal of NIMAS, reached the peak on September 25, 2025. This accomplishment is significant given the fact that civilian access to the Gorichen range requires special clearance due to its proximity to the Line of Actual Control.

The expedition team consisted of four civilian leaders and six members from NIMAS. The civilian members included Rajesh Mysore, Madan Badi, Vinay Chandra, and Raghuram Krishnan. The NIMAS team was led by Col. Jamwal and included JCO Bittu, Kewal Kishan, Sanjeep Yonghang, Tashi Marappa, and Tashi Chirang.

Symbol of India's Adventurous Spirit

Gorichen is known locally as Sa-Nga Phu or "the Abode of the Guardian Deity." It holds spiritual significance for local tribes and Buddhist monasteries in Arunachal Pradesh. Its steep ice faces and remote location have made it one of India's least explored summits until now. This first-ever civilian summit marks a new chapter in India's adventure sports ecosystem.

The expedition was supported by Rakesh Yadav, who managed logistics with precision. His experience ensured that the team could focus solely on their climb without worrying about other details. The climbers faced sub-zero temperatures and unpredictable weather during their 25-day journey through rugged terrains.

A Journey Beyond Limits

The team covered approximately 205 kilometers while carrying backpacks weighing between 12-15kg each. They braved harsh conditions that tested both their physical endurance and mental resilience. Two civilian climbers were over 50 years old, proving that age is no barrier when driven by preparation and perseverance.

Raghuram Krishnan shared his experience: "This was my first-ever mountaineering expedition... Every ounce of my mountaineering certification from NIMAS came alive... The toughest part wasn't just the climb - it was the mental game." He described reaching NIMAS after a long journey as blissful.

The Spirit of NIMAS

NIMAS aims to ignite India's adventure culture by bridging civilian passion with defense-grade excellence. It offers world-class training in various adventure sports like Mountaineering, Rafting, Scuba Diving, Paragliding, and Paramotoring at different levels. Beyond technical skills, NIMAS focuses on leadership development and environmental awareness.

The climbers returned to Dirang to an overwhelming reception organized by Nephal Singh & team. They were greeted by His Eminence from Dirang Monastery along with senior officers from ITBP and SSB among others who offered prayers throughout their journey symbolizing deep spiritual bonds between people of Arunachal Pradesh and their sacred mountains.

A Record, A Reflection

Col. Jamwal reflected on this achievement: "We weren't just climbing a mountain - we were honoring a land... Gorichen East was not just a summit - it was a statement." He emphasized how diverse minds united under one purpose can achieve great things together.

This triumph serves as both record-breaking success for Indian adventurers but also reminds us that within every challenge lies opportunity for growth; within every climb lies path towards self-discovery through determination meeting discipline while courage meets compassion along way.