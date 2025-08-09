Following Passion In The Era of Short-Form Dramas, Fresh Talents Get Their Spotlight

With the growing popularity of short-format dramas, young and fresh talents are finding more opportunities than ever to showcase their skills. Platforms like Pocket FM, known for their strong audio storytelling, are now adapting some of their most loved audio shows into visual formats - opening a new chapter for emerging actors.

One such project is Shivay, which marks the acting debut of Akhil Menon. Interestingly, Akhil isn't new to the entertainment industry - he has been working behind the scenes, handling promotions for leading entertainment brands. Now, he's stepped in front of the camera for the very first time, portraying a corrupt inspector - a role that lets him spread his creative wings.

Talking about his excitement, Akhil shared,

"I have been very passionate about acting since my school days but never thought this could turn into reality. Thanks to the evolution of content consumption in the country, we now have the space to showcase our talent. I'm looking forward to more such opportunities."