Fossil Celebrates Nick Jonas’ Limited-Edition “Machine Luxe” Capsule In Mumbai

Mumbai, September 10, 2025 - FOSSIL, the global lifestyle brand celebrated for its timeless design and creative innovation, hosted an unforgettable evening at Snowball Studios in Mumbai on September 9 to celebrate the launch of the limited-edition "Machine Luxe" capsule, in partnership with the brand's global ambassador, global superstar, actor and philanthropist, Nick Jonas.

A lifelong watch enthusiast whose first timepiece was a FOSSIL, Nick Jonas has teamed up with leading watch and accessories brand FOSSIL for a bold and nostalgic new collection. Launched on August 20, 2025, the collection reimagines FOSSIL's bold and bestselling Machine platform and blend's Jonas's passion for watch collecting and distinct personal style. The collection features seven watches and two signature watch rings, spotlighting sunray, stone, and skeletonized dials in striking shades of Blue Vignette, Gold-Toned, Malachite, Aventurine, and Marble.

Drawing inspiration from the full-circle global campaign captured in Jonas' native New Jersey, his nostalgia for classic American diners, and his launch event in NYC, FOSSIL recreated the iconic setting in Mumbai with an immersive affair. Guests stepped into a retro-chic diner experience where neon lights, bold design, and interactive moments echoed the spirit of the new collection. Taking center stage was a hero installation of the Nick Jonas watch collection, showcasing statement sunray and stone dials, refined automatics, and FOSSIL's signature watch rings. Adding to the charm was a Milkshake Glass Engraving Station, where attendees personalized diner-style glasses as keepsakes, capturing the brand's ethos of creativity and connection.

Speaking at the occasion, Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, FOSSIL India, said, "This collection is truly special and is designed in collaboration with Nick Jonas. It blends FOSSIL's timeless craftsmanship with his unique personal style, creating pieces that feel both nostalgic and modern. It's a reflection of our shared belief that great design tells a story, and we're thrilled to share that story with our community of watch enthusiasts in India."

The evening saw an eclectic mix of celebrities and influencers, including Aashna Shroff, Juhi Godambe, Ritwik Dhanjani, and Anjali Anand, who brought in their unique style and personality, perfectly in tune with FOSSIL's fashion-first spirit.

With bold installations, personalization touchpoints, and cultural tastemakers in attendance, the Mumbai celebration captured the essence of Nick Jonas' collaboration with FOSSIL, a blend of nostalgia, style, and craftsmanship designed for a new generation of watch enthusiasts.

The collection is available at FOSSIL.in, FOSSIL stores across India, and select global retailers beginning August 20, 2025.