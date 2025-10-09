Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai Before Bringing His Afro-house Sound To The City; In PHOTOS

By
Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai

Ahead of his much-awaited Sunburn Arena set tomorrow, international DJ-producer and Ibiza's favourite, Francis Mercier, has arrived in Mumbai and is soaking in the city's charm. From the heritage marvel of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to a stroll down Colaba Causeway, he's been vibing with South Mumbai's timeless rhythm, blending global beats with local soul.

Francis Mercier was spotted soaking in the charm of South Mumbai - from its heritage streets to its breezy seaside views.

Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai

Adding to the city feels, he was even seen hopping into a kaali-peeli, truly embracing Mumbai the local way!

Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai

Sunset pause at a SoBo landmark - Mercier takes five as the city readies for an Afro‑house night.

Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai

On his tour, he shares a moment of easy camaraderie with the city's finest.

Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai

Between stops, he wanders through Mumbai's neighbourhood lanes, absorbing every detail before heading to soundcheck.

Francis Mercier's images capture the harmony between Mumbai's old-world textures and his signature Afro-house sound - a celebration of music, culture and connection.

Don't live in the FOMO, book your ticket now on BookMyShow!

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bollywood news
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X