Francis Mercier Explores Mumbai Before Bringing His Afro-house Sound To The City; In PHOTOS

Ahead of his much-awaited Sunburn Arena set tomorrow, international DJ-producer and Ibiza's favourite, Francis Mercier, has arrived in Mumbai and is soaking in the city's charm. From the heritage marvel of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to a stroll down Colaba Causeway, he's been vibing with South Mumbai's timeless rhythm, blending global beats with local soul.

Francis Mercier was spotted soaking in the charm of South Mumbai - from its heritage streets to its breezy seaside views.

Adding to the city feels, he was even seen hopping into a kaali-peeli, truly embracing Mumbai the local way!

Sunset pause at a SoBo landmark - Mercier takes five as the city readies for an Afro‑house night.

On his tour, he shares a moment of easy camaraderie with the city's finest.

Between stops, he wanders through Mumbai's neighbourhood lanes, absorbing every detail before heading to soundcheck.

Francis Mercier's images capture the harmony between Mumbai's old-world textures and his signature Afro-house sound - a celebration of music, culture and connection.

