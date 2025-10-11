Francis Mercier’s Sunburn Arena Debut Unites fans in Mumbai for a Night of Afro-House Magic

Sunburn Arena's latest edition set a new benchmark in immersive live experiences on Friday night as globally renowned DJ and producer Francis Mercier made his highly anticipated return to India. Known for his signature Afro-house sound that lit up stages at Tomorrowland, Ibiza and beyond, Francis Mercier brought his world to Mumbai - one built on rhythm, soul and connection and fans responded with unbridled passion.

As the first beat dropped, a sea of fans lit up the iconic venue, hands raised, faces glowing in sync with the rhythm. The night unfolded like a cinematic experience with immersive 3D visuals, laser choreography, pyro effects and more, wove seamlessly with Francis Mercier's genre-blurring set. Every track felt like a journey, from hypnotic grooves and soaring drops to deeply emotional vocal cuts that rippled through the crowd. At one point, Francis Mercier brought a fan on stage, giving her the spotlight as she danced while he kept the music flowing

The atmosphere reached fever pitch with crowd favourites including 'Magic In The Air', 'Found Love', 'Kamili (Extended)' and 'Premier Gaou (Nitefreak Remix)', each met with thunderous cheers and an explosion of colour and sound. He further surprised fans with uniquely Indian-inspired remixes, including a pulsating version of 'Bajre Da Sita' and a Marathi favourite, 'Kudiye Tu Bachke,' both of which lit up the Dome and showcased his ability to fuse Afro-house with India's diverse soundscape.

The night reached its peak when Mercier dropped his remix of 'Aaj Ki Raat x Sauti,' instantly sending the Dome into a frenzy, celebrating a moment that perfectly embodied Sunburn's unique ability to fuse global music trends with India's vibrant cultural pulse.

Near his closing, an Indian flag was waved in the background, a powerful image that struck a chord with the audience and gave the finale an unforgettable sense of pride and celebration.

Speaking after the performance, Francis Mercier shared, "It feels incredible to finally be here in India. I've always heard about the passion and energy of Indian audiences, but experiencing it in person was something else entirely. To share my music here, with such a beautiful audience, was an absolute dream."

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "At Sunburn, we've always believed in crafting experiences that go beyond sound. Francis Mercier's India debut was exactly that - a sensory odyssey where music, culture and technology collided to create something unforgettable. The response from fans was incredible and it only reinforces our belief that India is ready for a new wave of immersive, world-class dance music experiences."

As the final track echoed across the venue, confetti rained down and lights painted the dome, Mumbai knew it had witnessed a night that was high-energy, high-fashion and unapologetically world-class.

Sunburn Arena is never just about a concert, it's about creating a world where music moves you, visuals mesmerise you and the experience stays long after the night ends!