Frank Caprio Death Reason: 'Nicest Judge In World' Last Post Goes VIRAL Amid Demise, 'Remember Me...'

Frank Caprio Death: If you don't know who Frank Caprio is, you might've been living under a rock. Have you watched reels where the judge asked cute, funny, yet sensible questions? Hailing the tag of being 'nicest judge in the world', Frank Caprio was admired not only by judges and lawyers but by common people as well.

The news of Frank Caprio's death was announced on his Instagram handle. The post read, "Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."

The post further claimed that Frank Caprio will not only be remembered as a "respected judge" but as a loving husband, great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and friend. "His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired," stated the heartfelt post.

Frank Caprio's Death Reason

According to reports, Frank Caprio had not been keeping well for some time. In a recent post, a photo of him from the hospital was shared on his official Instagram handle. The cause of death has been reported as pancreatic cancer. In his recent post, it was written, "Judge Caprio wishes to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your prayers, love, and support while he is in the hospital (sic)."

Frank Caprio Last Post(Video)

In the last video posted on Instagram, Frank Caprio said, "Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it's very obvious that you did because I came through a very difficult period." He added, "Unfortunately, I've had a setback and I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again, gonna ask you to remember me in your prayers once more."