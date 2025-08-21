Frank Caprio Death: Top 5 VIRAL Videos Of 'Nicest Judge In The World' Who Restored Faith In Kindness & Growth

Frank Caprio Viral Videos: Frank Caprio was often referred to as 'Nicest Judge in the World.' After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Frank Caprio passed away on August 20, 2025. In the video Frank uploaded a few days ago, he was seen asking his fans to pray for him. As per the last video, he managed to cope with the pancreatic cancer last year. But it recurred again, and this time it was deadly.

Governor Dan McKee took to X to mourn the death of Frank Caprio. He wrote, "Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure. As we mourn his passing, my thoughts go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him."

Let us further take a look at the Top 5 viral videos of Frank Caprio that we will cherish forever:

Top 5 Frank Caprio Viral Videos:

1. My Husband's Guilty & The broken gavel!

This is the viral video of Chief Judge Frank Caprio giving judgment over a woman who came to the courtroom to fight against her husband driving her car on a yellow light. She came to the courtroom saying that her husband was guilty. In the video, Frank was seen dismissing the case in the end after a heartfelt conversation with his wife.

2. Frank Caprio Gets Emotional

A mother and daughter duo were seen coming to the court for a red light violation. In this video, Judge Caprio was reminded of his father. The mother in the courtroom says that her mother used to get milk from Judge Caprio's father and how he was addressed as 'tup o toffee.' Caprio then explained why he was called that nickname.

3. I'm Not Gonna Waste Your Time, I'm Guilty

In this video, a woman is seen violating multiple red light rules. Initially, she tried to avoid watching the footage of her violations. However, Judge Caprio insisted that she watch it despite her reluctance. After viewing the video, the judge announced that two of her tickets would be dismissed, and she would only need to pay for one. This completely made her day, and she happily said that she would continue saying "yes" to watching the videos in the future.

4. Another 96 Year old speeder

A 96-year-old man came for a school zone violation. In the video, the man gets emotional as he explains how he takes his boy every week to the hospital for the blood work, as he is handicapped. Judge dismissed the case and called him a good man for supporting his family.

5. 'The power of a smile'

In this video, we see a college student who gives an unbelievable excuse for her parking ticket. However, her smile was something that melted the judge's heart. He decided to dismiss the case in the end, watch video below: