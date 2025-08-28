French Montana Fiancée: Who Is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess Who Announced Divorce On Social Media

Who is Sheikha Mahra: Following Taylor Swift's engagement, rapper French Montana has reportedly gotten engaged to Dubai royal, Sheikha Mahra. According to TMZ, the couple got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June. While both families are still finalizing the exact wedding date and other details, the news has already created a buzz. Born Karim Kharbouch, French Montana, 40, is a Moroccan-American rapper who made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with the hit single "Pop That," featuring Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne. With the engagement now public, many are curious to know more about his fiancée, Sheikha Mahra.

French Montana Fiancée: Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra is a 31-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Her birth name was Christina which was later changed. She married to an Emirati businessman, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, in 2023. The duo even share a daughter together.

However, Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana's marriage was not a happy one. She went viral for divorcing her husband on social media. She took to social media to post, "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Sheikha reportedly divorced her ex-husband, citing infidelity as the reason. Shortly after the split, she launched a perfume line titled "Divorce" under her brand, Mahra M1.

Sheikha is now engaged to French Montana and is planning the wedding with him. As per TMZ's report, Sheikha was often spotted with together French in 2024, going to mosques, restaurants, and many other places.