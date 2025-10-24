From Berlin To Mumbai: Keinemusik Debuts Their Groundbreaking Kloud Series In India In March 2026

National, October 24, 2025: India's premier electronic dance music (EDM) brand, Sunburn, is back with a bang, thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of Berlin's Deep and Afro house collective, Keinemusik, to Mumbai! On March 27th, 2026, the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai will transform into a pulsating haven for electronic music lovers, as the collective brings their one-of-a-kind 'Kloud' experience to India, as thousands of fans come together to celebrate an unforgettable night of beats, bass and pure energy.

While &ME made waves during his previous visit to India, this will be the first time the full Keinemusik collective, &ME, Rampa and Adam Port, along with the visually stunning artwork of Ito, performs together on Indian soil, bringing their signature blend of high-energy music and emotionally immersive performance.

Register now on the 'FAMFAM' app to get access to the artist's Pre-Sale of tickets on the app at 12 PM (Noon) IST on October 28th, 2025, followed by a limited exclusive Pre-Sale for HSBC Bank credit card holders starting at 12 PM (Noon) IST on October 31st, 2025 and General On-Sale of tickets at 12 PM IST on November 2nd, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination.

From commanding the mainstage at festivals like Coachella, Tomorrowland and Awakenings to selling out shows in Ibiza, London and Berlin, Keinemusik has carved its niche as one of the most sought-after acts of the decade, now coming to India. The enthusiasm from Indian fans has been overwhelming and this next chapter in Keinemusik's India story promises to raise the energy even higher, delivering a night where music, art and emotion collide.

Recognised as one of the most influential collectives in contemporary electronic music, Keinemusik has steadily built a cult-like following across the globe. The name "Keinemusik," which literally translates to "no music," reflects the group's philosophy of breaking boundaries and rejecting genre conformity. Over the years, their imprint has evolved into a sonic movement; one that blends percussive tribal grooves, deep house rhythms and hypnotic layers with a melodic soul that unites dancefloors everywhere.

Keinemusik's Kloud Series has become a global phenomenon, transforming their performances into more than just DJ sets, making them immersive journeys of sound, light and emotion. The cloud, their signature visual symbol alongside the peace symbol, floats across stages and visuals at every show, representing fluidity, unity and the collective energy they share with their audience. Each Kloud event embodies the Keinemusik ethos - seamless, soulful and deeply human, with hypnotic transitions, minimalistic visuals and an atmosphere that feels like drifting through a sonic sky. Now, for the first time ever, Keinemusik is bringing this signature experience to India, with a full-scale show, promising to wrap Indian audiences in the same transcendental energy that mesmerised dance floors around the world.

Fans can expect a high-energy journey through some of Keinemusik's most celebrated and viral tracks. From &ME's hypnotic hits like 'The Rapture Pt. II', 'UUU', 'L.I.F.E' and the viral sensation 'Say What', to Rampa's groove-driven anthems like 'Les Gout', 'The Church', 'Everything' and 'Necessity', and Adam Port's dancefloor-ready bangers such as 'Move', 'All I Got', 'Planet 9', 'White Noise' and 'Mad', every track is designed to ignite the crowd and keep the energy soaring.

Sunburn, known for bringing the world's top electronic acts to India, continues to raise the bar for live music experiences with its world-class production, immersive visuals, and unmatched atmosphere. Over the years, Sunburn has hosted legendary names like Skrillex, Peggy Gou, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Coffee, Boris Brejcha, and Marshmello, and now, Keinemusik adds another iconic chapter to this legacy.

Head to BookMyShow soon to grab your tickets and be part of this extraordinary night as Keinemusik takes over Mumbai!

The show is presented by HSBC Bank, produced by Sunburn and promoted by Team Innovation.