From Miss World to Health World: Manushi Chhillar Launches...

Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar has announced her foray into healthcare entrepreneurship with the launch of SOMA Wellness, a pioneering regenerative medicine and wellness center in Mumbai. She co-founded the venture alongside her father and esteemed physician Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, who serves as the clinic's Medical Director.

With a strong academic background in medical studies and a deep-rooted passion for healthcare, Manushi, who was training to become a doctor before stepping into the limelight, aims to bridge global medical expertise with Indian healthcare needs. SOMA Wellness introduces evidence-based regenerative medicine treatments that were previously accessible only in leading centers across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

A Vision for Holistic, Science-Backed Healthcare

SOMA Wellness has been established to deliver personalized, internationally practiced treatment protocols tailored to each individual. Its services go beyond conventional symptom management, with a focus on:

• Reversing chronic conditions

• Optimizing hormonal balance

• Managing weight and age-related challenges

• Restoring vitality and long-term wellness

Each client undergoes a comprehensive health evaluation, including analysis of blood profiles, intolerances, genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. The clinic then designs a customized treatment plan that integrates nutrition, lifestyle, and targeted therapies, ensuring that no two individuals, even with the same condition, receive the same approach.

Manushi Chhillar on SOMA Wellness

Speaking about her involvement, Manushi said:

"SOMA has been a passion project for me. I have grown up with the values of helping people live healthier lives through medical science, inspired by my father's decades of practice. India deserves world-class, evidence-based wellness care that looks at the whole person - mind, body, and history. At SOMA, we are pioneering that shift with medical science-backed protocols designed for each individual. As a medical student myself, I plan to continue contributing meaningfully to SOMA's journey."

Bringing Global Standards to India

Founded on over 30 years of research and clinical practice in preventive and regenerative medicine, SOMA Wellness has quickly positioned itself as a first-of-its-kind destination in India. The clinic has already attracted patients who previously traveled abroad for specialized therapies, as well as international clients seeking world-class treatments at more accessible costs.

By combining innovation, holistic care, and advanced medical science, SOMA Wellness represents a transformative step in India's healthcare landscape, and marks Manushi Chhillar's successful transition from global pageantry icon to healthcare entrepreneur.