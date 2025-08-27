Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Bring ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ In Style - Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated with grandeur by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. They host a star-studded puja as the city comes alive with festive lights and devotion over 11 days.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is being celebrated globally on August 27. Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Radhika Merchant were seen bringing 'Antilia Cha Raja' home with tight security. The couple was spotted on the road as a flower-adorned truck carried the idol to their Mumbai residence, which is lavishly decorated for the occasion.

The Ambanis are preparing to host a grand Ganesh puja at their Mumbai home, inviting top movie stars and politicians. Their house is beautifully adorned with fairy lights and flowers, reflecting the festive spirit. Security personnel and Mumbai police surrounded Anant and Radhika during the procession, ensuring safety amidst the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Bollywood

In the world of showbiz, many celebrities like Nana Patekar, Jeetendra, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, and Arpita Khan Sharma welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes for Ganesh Chaturthi. These stars embrace the festival by hosting pujas and celebrating with family and friends.

Besides home celebrations, numerous celebrities visit renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, and Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani. These visits are made to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha during this auspicious time. The festival brings together people from all walks of life in devotion.

Festive Spirit Across Maharashtra

This year’s Ganpati festival spans 11 days. Cities like Mumbai and Pune will be illuminated with lights and adorned with flowers as devotees gather to pay homage to Lord Ganesha. The vibrant atmosphere attracts thousands who come to participate in the festivities and seek divine blessings.

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is marked by joy and devotion across Maharashtra's metropolitan areas. People engage in various cultural activities while honouring Lord Ganesha through prayers and offerings. This period is a time for community bonding and spiritual reflection.

The grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambani residence highlights how deeply rooted this tradition is among both celebrities and commoners alike. As festivities continue over these 11 days, more updates on events can be expected as people immerse themselves in this cherished celebration.