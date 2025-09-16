Gemini AI Photo Trend Prompts: Selfie With SRK, Polaroid Pics, Couple Photos & More, Try VIRAL Trends

Photo Credit: Source: Instagram/@_vinayshakya/@iadityaranjan Source: Instagram/@_vinayshakya/@iadityaranjan

Gemini AI Photo Trend Prompts: Gemini AI Photo is currently going viral on social media, with everyone eager to generate aesthetic, realistic, and high-definition photos within minutes. Although the process itself isn't particularly complicated, many users find themselves struggling to write the perfect prompt. Without providing a well-crafted prompt to Gemini, there's a high chance the AI may either misinterpret your facial and body features or fail to produce the type of photo you're aiming for. To help you avoid this hassle, we've put together a collection of effective prompts that will assist you in generating flawless, life-like photos effortlessly.

Gemini AI Photo Prompt For Vintage Saree Look

Create a 4K Ultra HD, hyper-realistic portrait of the same woman in the uploaded photo (keep her face 100% identical, no alterations). She is wearing a perfect plain chiffon red saree, styled in a Pinterest-inspired retro aesthetic. The mood feels like a 90s Bollywood movie, with long, dark brown straight hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair. White flowers are tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want same face as I uploaded no alternation 100 percent same. The background is a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood is retro and artistic.

Gemini AI Photo Prompt For Polaroid Picture

Create a photo taken with a Polaroid camera. The photo should look like an ordinary photograph, without an explicit subject or property. The photo should have a slight blur and a consistent light source, like a flash from a dark room, scattered throughout the photo. Don't change the face of both people. Change the background behind those two people with white curtains. Make it look like both people in the reference pictures are hugging each other. (you can change the last part accordingly).

Gemini AI Photo Prompt For Couple Photo

Create an 4K Ultra HD, hyper-realistic portrait of a couple dressed in traditional attire. The woman is wearing a cream-colored lehenga choli with intricate embroidery and matching jewelry, including a necklace and bangles. The man is wearing a green sherwani with subtle detailing. They are in a warm, intimate pose with the man leaning in to kiss the woman's cheek, while she smiles joyfully. The background features soft greenery, maintaining a natural and serene atmosphere. Ensure their faces and expressions are preserved exactly as in the provided image, keeping their distinct features.

PS: You can use the couple prompt to create your image with any celebs. All you need to do is upload one of your high-quality selfies and one high-quality image of the celeb you want to merge your picture with, and with a slight change in the prompt, you can make the AI-generated photo.

Steps to Create AI-Generated Selfies with Celebrities using Gemini:

Step 1:Download the Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and start a new chat.

Step 3: Tap on 'Add Image' and upload your photo.

Step 4: Select the option 'Create Images 🍌' from the image tools.

Step 5: Enter your prompt clearly and creatively. For example:

"Add Shahrukh Khan taking a selfie with me."