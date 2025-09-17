Gemini 'Hug my Younger Self' Prompts: Trend Goes VIRAL As Alia Bhatt Shares PIC With Her Childhood Self

Gemini 'Hug my Younger Self' Trend: Artificial intelligence is becoming more creative and more personal than ever. The latest Gemini AI trend, "Hug My Younger Self," has gone viral across social media. While it may seem like harmless fun, this trend also highlights how powerful and intrusive AI technology is becoming. What feels heartwarming today could raise serious concerns about privacy, consent, and emotional manipulation in the future. So, use this new Gemini feature at your own risk. Now, let's take a look at the popular "Hug My Younger Self" prompt and how it's catching everyone's attention.

Gemini 'Hug my Younger Self' Trend Prompts

Gemini 'Hug my Younger Self' Trend is going viral on social media and even Alia Bhatt has also tried it. A fanpage named @aliabhatt.holicx uploaded the Gemini AI-generated picture of Alia Bhatt hugging her younger self. The actress re-posted the image, saying "Sometimes we just have to reach out and hug our inner 8 year old. Thank you for this one."

Ever since then, this trend went like first on social media. Everyone has been searching for the prompts to create the same image. Keep scrolling to know the exact prompt:

Make sure to upload a clear selfie or picture of yours before writing this prompt:

Prompt 1: Create a photo taken with a Polaroid camera. The photo should look like an ordinary photograph, without an explicit subject or property. The photo should have a slight blur and a consistent light source, like a flash from a dark room, scattered throughout the photo. Don't change the face. Change the background behind those two people with white curtains. Make it look like both the people in the reference picture are hugging each other.

Prompt 2: Create a photo of me and my childhood self, a realistic and heartwarming image where my current self is hugging my younger self. Make sure both faces and features are preserved accurately so the resemblance is clear. The mood should express self-love, nostalgia, and warmth, with natural lighting and a soft, emotional atmosphere-capturing the bond between who I was and who I am now.

You can continue to change the prompts by keeping the first part the same and changing the latter part as per your need.