Get Ready For The First Mega Show In Namma Bengaluru By The Sensational Parmish Verma!

This trending event is set to blow your mind at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, on 30th August 2025. Get ready for an epic night filled with high-energy music, electrifying performances, and Parmish's chart-topping hits.

Known for hits like "Check It Out," "Aam Jahe Munde," and "Off Limits," Parmish has become a household name in Punjabi music. His infectious beats and relatable lyrics have taken the music scene by storm, and now it's your turn to experience it live!

The night will also feature a supporting act by the new-gen rapper SMOKE, bringing his fresh beats and unmatched energy to the stage, making this night one for the books!

The show is produced by Akar Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and Hummingbird Inc.

Event Details:

Date: 30th August 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Don't wait - this must-see show is going to be packed with energy and vibes you won't want to miss. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow and be part of the hottest event of the year with Parmish Verma and SMOKE!

Get ready for the First Mega Show in Hyderabad by the sensational Parmish Verma! 🔥

This trending event is set to take over Quake Arena on 29th August 2025. Brace yourself for an epic night filled with high-energy music, electrifying performances, and Parmish's chart-topping hits.

Known for anthems like "Check It Out," "Aam Jahe Munde," and "Off Limits," Parmish has become a household name in Punjabi music. His infectious beats and relatable lyrics have taken the music scene by storm, and now it's your turn to experience it live!

The night will also feature a supporting act by the new-gen rapper SMOKE, bringing his fresh beats and unmatched energy to the stage, making this night one for the books!

The show is produced by Akar Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and Hummingbird Inc.

Event Details:

Date: 29th August 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Don't wait - this must-see show is going to be packed with energy and vibes you won't want to miss. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow and be part of the hottest event of the year with Parmish Verma and SMOKE!