Get Ready This Navratri For ‘Julmi Sawariya’ With Charmee Zaveri And Divyenndu

Navratri 2025 is just around the corner, and excitement is at its peak. Every year, the festival brings an explosion of colours, energy, and music - but this time, one track is already stealing the spotlight: Julmi Sawariya. The vibrant number is being hailed as the Dandiya Anthem of the Year, combining Bollywood glamour with traditional beats.

Produced by Vibha Films and released under the Saregama label, Julmi Sawariya is directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, who has turned the song into a festive spectacle. Speaking about the shoot, Vijay shares, "It's always the team and good energies that make a good song. From the audio to 100 dancers, a fantastic set, amazing costumes, good actors, and great people to work with - we had a blast shooting this track."

The song stars Divyenndu, best known for his powerful roles in Mirzapur and other acclaimed projects. For the first time, audiences will see him in a celebratory, romantic avatar. On why he said yes to the song, Divyenndu reveals, "Two reasons - first, when I heard the track, I instantly liked it. It's funky, groovy, and beautifully composed by Amit Trivedi, whose sensibilities I truly admire. Second, I've never done a Garba song before, so this was something new to experiment with, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process."

Sharing screen space with him is Charmee Zaveri, one of Bollywood's rising stars, who won hearts with her viral hit Mashooqa. For Charmee, this project felt especially close: "Being a part of a Garba song was exciting as I'm Gujarati myself. I loved the song, the exquisite set, and especially the choreography, which makes it look larger than life."

Their chemistry lights up the screen, and the energy was just as strong off-camera. Talking about shooting with Divyenndu, Charmee says, "It was fun because the song is so energetic and lively that it didn't feel like performing - it felt like actual Navratri vibes. Overall, it was a great experience working together."

The song's festive pull lies not just in its video but also its soundscape. Composed by Amit Trivedi, Julmi Sawariya fuses traditional garba roots with a modern, energetic beat. Paired with Bhoomi Trivedi's powerful vocals and Kumaar's celebratory lyrics, the track feels both rooted and contemporary.

Director Vijay Ganguly adds, "The audio is a banger, and for the Navratri season, it will be an anthem. The video is grand, entertaining, and features Divyenndu in a new avatar, while Charmee is someone to watch for. When both audio and video click, the audience always gives it love."

Produced by Hitendra Kapopara, co-produced by Piyush Jain, and released under Saregama, Julmi Sawariya is set to rule Navratri 2025 and beyond - as both a festive anthem and a visual spectacle.