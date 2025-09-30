Get To Know Nato The Artist: From Childhood Solitude to Global Stages: How She Turned Life Into Music

Nato The Artist (born Neha Tomar) is fast becoming one of the most powerful voices in India's independent music scene - a singer, composer, and storyteller whose work is deeply rooted in her lived experiences.

Raised in an army family, Nato's childhood was marked by frequent relocations and loss. With every move came a new school, a new city, and the absence of lasting friendships. Her loss of her father at a very tender age brought a lot of abandonment conditioning. She was able to relate to the loss that anyone goes through from an early age.

Speaking about her early years, Nato shares, "My childhood was a cycle of never having the same school, the same city, or even the same friends. The constant play of attachment and detachment left a mark. But nevertheless, those experiences shaped my soul; they taught me both the ache of loneliness and the beauty of finding strength within myself. That is the place my music comes from." That honesty carries into her music. Breakout singles like Shikaayatein, Ranjhna, and Bulla Kehnda revealed a poetic voice unafraid of vulnerability. Later projects, including Reboot and Heer Hui Badnaam, expanded her reach, blending EDM-pop-funk with soulful melodies and native instrumentation.

Without corporate backing or industry godfathers, Nato has built her career through self-produced videos and DIY campaigns, which are now studied by indie musicians and digital strategists. In 2024, she completed her UK tour Aarambh and performed across Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, and the U.S., marking her global ascent. Her upcoming album, Daughter of Sun, honors her late father and continues her journey of turning struggle into art.