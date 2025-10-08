Global Star Nora Fatehi's Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka Video Surpasses Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Music Video!

Nora Fatehi has done it again. A powerhouse performer, actor, and singer whose influence knows no global boundaries, continues to redefine entertainment on a global scale. And she has proven the same with her latest release, Dilbar Ke Aankhon Ka from Thamma, which has taken the digital world by storm. Within just one minute of its release, the song crossed 1 million views on YouTube, setting yet another benchmark in music history, and adding another cap to Nora Fatehi's long list of achievements. And thanks to Nora's fierce and power-packed performance, the track has gone on to become the most viewed video globally in the past 24 hours, surpassing Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia with over 18 million views and trending across 14+ countries.

With this achievement, Nora further cements her place among the world's top-performing artists. Her unmatched versatility, magnetic energy, and distinct artistic identity have made her one of the rare few Indian entertainers who dominate both Eastern and Western audiences alike. Whether it's her record-breaking music videos, her international performances, or her global collaborations, Nora continues to set new standards for cross-cultural success.

As Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ke sweeps global charts and audiences can't get enough of her electrifying screen presence, Nora Fatehi once again proves that she's not just a participant in the global leagues, but she is leading them. With Thamma on the horizon, the world is watching as Nora continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a truly international star from India. While she basks in the success of Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, she is all set to star in her next international music video Just A Girl, alongside Jamaican-American star Shenseea under Warner Music. Well, Nora continues to dominate music charts across the globe and we are not complaining!