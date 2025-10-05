Global Techno Phenomenon Sara Landry To Join Guetta As The Second Headliner Of Sunburn Festival 2025

National, October 5, 2025: Sunburn Festival 2025 is set to turn the volume all the way up with the announcement of its second headliner, techno powerhouse and global sensation Sara Landry. Voted the World's No. 1 Hard DJ in DJ Masg's Top 100 DJs 2025, Landry brings her raw, hypnotic and industrial soundscapes to Infinity Bay, Sewri, Mumbai from December 19th to 21st, 2025, promising to unleash one of the most unforgettable sets the festival has ever seen. With the theme Beyond Reality shaping this year's edition, Sara Landry's debut at Sunburn Festival marks a milestone moment, bringing the underground to the heart of India's biggest electronic music stage.

Known worldwide as the "High Priestess of Hard Techno", Sara Landry has carved out a unique space with her relentless energy, uncompromising sound and deeply spiritual connection with her music. Her rise has been meteoric, headlining festivals across the globe and commanding dancefloors with a signature style that fuses pounding rhythms with ethereal melodies. For her, every set is more than a performance - it's a ritual, a shared awakening between artist and audience.

This will be Sara Landry's first-ever appearance in India and at Sunburn Festival and it comes at a time when techno is shaping dance floors around the world like never before. Her sound is not just heavy, it's transcendent. Expect thunderous drops, rolling basslines and moments where time dissolves into pure, collective euphoria. Her presence on the Sunburn Festival 2025 lineup is a clear statement: this edition is braver, bolder and sonically limitless.

Her shows are renowned for their dramatic atmosphere - a perfect synergy of sound, visuals and raw human energy. With her signature aesthetic of dark, immersive visuals, strobes cutting through thick basslines and a primal connection to her crowd, Sara Landry's Sunburn Festival set will be nothing short of an initiation into the depths of techno.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Sara Landry represents a new wave of electronic music that is taking over the world and her inclusion at Sunburn Festival 2025 reflects the diversity, depth and future of the global scene. Her debut at our festival is going to be unlike anything we've experienced before. With David Guetta and Sara Landry already on board, this year's lineup is shaping up to be our most eclectic and unforgettable yet."

With Beyond Reality as its guiding theme, Sunburn Festival 2025 will blur boundaries between sound and spirit, light and darkness, creating an atmosphere where fans can lose themselves completely in the music. Sara Landry's set is poised to be one of those rare, once-in-a-lifetime moments where a dance floor transforms into something much bigger - a community, a movement, a shared heartbeat.

From underground clubs in Berlin to the world's biggest techno stages, she has conquered them all. Now, Mumbai is next. This December, prepare for a night of relentless energy and raw connection as Sara Landry makes her mark on Sunburn Festival history.

RuPay presents Tuborg Zero Packed Drinking Water Sunburn Festival, driven by Hyundai, co-powered by Johnnie Walker Non-Alcoholic Refreshing Mixer in association with Tribe Kombucha, PartySmart, Redbull and ITC.

Come for the magic, stay for the madness - Sara Landry is here to take you Beyond Reality.