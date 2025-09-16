Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree Trend Prompt: Step-By-Step Guide, But Is It 'Creepy'? Woman Issues WARNING

Photo Credit: Source: Gemini Source: Gemini

Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree Trend: Gemini AI photos are currently taking the internet by storm. Women, in particular, are generating AI-edited images of themselves in white lehengas, envisioning an imaginary wedding day where they can wear the color they say their mothers would never allow in real life. Meanwhile, men are using Gemini AI to create professional-looking portraits for job-hunting apps and resumes.

Amidst all this, Google Gemini's "Banana AI Saree" trend has exploded on social media. It involves creating vintage-style saree portraits using the Nano Banana image-generation feature. We'll be sharing the exact prompt for the Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree trend, but a word of caution: try it at your own risk. Some users have found the results "creepy", claiming the AI adds unexpected or overly realistic details.

Keep scrolling to discover the prompt and find out why this viral trend is being called "creepy" by some users.

Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree Trend

Step-by-step guide for Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree photo creation:

Step 1: Go to the Google play store or the Apple app store

Step 2: Type 'Google Gemini' and then click on download

Step 3: Open the app and sign in using your Google account

Step 4: Upload your picture and enter the prompt

Step 5: Click on send button and AI will do the needful

Step 6: After the image is created, click on it, and the download button will appear on top right. Click on it to download. The picture will then appear in your gallery

Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree Trend Prompts

Durga Puja Portrait

Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait of the same woman in the uploaded photo (keep her face 100% identical, no alterations). The woman is wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. Background should include blurred Durga maa statue with lights and diyas. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.

OR

Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja look of the same woman in the uploaded photo (keep her face 100% identical, no alterations). She is wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. Background should have a Durga Puja pandal with warm glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism.

Is 'Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree Trend' "CREEPY"?

A user named Jhalak Bhawani recalled a "creepy" incident that happened to her while trying the Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Saree Trend. She revealed that, like many others following the viral trend, she uploaded her picture, which was soon transformed into an image of her wearing a saree. What startled her was that the AI-generated photo showed a mole on her left arm, even though the original image she uploaded had her wearing a full-sleeve dress that completely covered her arms. She said, "This is very scary, very creepy. Please be safe with whatever you're uploading on social media."