Grand Musical Soirée Awaits At The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 marks a decade of prestige and is set to be an extraordinary celebration of Indian cinema, culture, and music on the 30th of October. This milestone year promises not only to honour cinematic brilliance but also to envelop audiences in an evening of spellbinding live performances by some of the industry's most cherished voices.

Leading the line-up is the much-adored duo Sachet-Parampara, whose chartbusters like "Bekhayali" and "Malang Sajna" have become anthems of contemporary Bollywood music. Known for weaving soul-stirring melody with youthful energy, the duo expressed their excitement:

"Cinema and music are inseparable - together they create emotions that resonate deeply and leave an everlasting impact. We feel truly honoured to be performing at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, a stage that celebrates the grandeur of Indian cinema and the artists who shape it. Through our performance, we wish to bring a blend of soul, energy, and melody that reflects the spirit of Indian music and storytelling, while creating a heartfelt connection with the audience."

Adding a timeless charm to the evening will be the evocative voice of Kavita Seth, celebrated for gems like "Iktara" and the much-loved "Rangi Saari". With her unparalleled ability to translate emotion into music, she shared:

"Music has always been an inseparable part of cinema's journey - it gives emotions a voice and stories a soul. To be performing at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is truly an honour, as this platform celebrates not just Indian cinema but also the artistry and dedication of countless creators. As I take the stage, the audience can look forward to a performance that is heartfelt and rooted in the spirit of music that unites us all."

Completing this illustrious line-up is Varun Jain, the voice behind chart-topping hits such as "Tere Vaaste" and "Tum Se." For the singer, this occasion marks a deeply personal milestone. He reflected:

"I'm truly excited to perform at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025. This festival holds a very special place in my heart, as it was here that I was honoured with the Best Playback Singer award. To now return, not just as an awardee but as a performer, feels like a beautiful full circle moment. Sharing the stage with my amazing musicians and performing the songs that have given me recognition in Bollywood is both humbling and overwhelming. I'm deeply grateful for this journey, and I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with the audience."

As the festival commemorates its 10th year, it continues to stand as a beacon of cinematic excellence, while also offering a stage where music and storytelling converge. This year's edition promises to be more than an awards ceremony - it will be a resplendent celebration of artistry, emotion, and the timeless magic of Indian cinema.