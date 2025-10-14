Guneet Monga On The Future Of The Cult Franchise On Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Producer Series

Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Producers' Series has emerged as a treasure trove of inspiring stories from the world of entertainment. Showcasing some of the most celebrated personalities from the industry, it creates an engaging space where knowledge, experience, and nostalgia beautifully intertwine through insightful and heartfelt conversations. Recently, renowned filmmaker Guneet Monga appeared on the show, where she spoke about the future of the cult franchise, Gangs of Wasseypur 3.

During the rapid fire chat on Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Producer Series, Guneet Monga said, "I think Anurag Kashyap will be happy with Vikram Aditya Motwani for this And Vikram has been the integral part of the edits and everything , Zoya is my Favourite director in the country but for this I think Vikram."

Currently, Guneet Monga is producing a new romantic-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, jointly produced with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions under her banner, Sikhya Entertainment. The film is expected to release later this year.

