Guru Randhawa Finally Break Silence On Azul Controversy With A Cryptic Post: When God Is With You....

Guru Randhawa's music video Azul has stirred controversy for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls. Despite the backlash, he highlights its success on social media while remaining silent on the criticism.

Singer Guru Randhawa, known for his popular hits, is now embroiled in controversy. His latest music video, Azul, faces backlash for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. Despite the growing criticism, Guru has responded with a cryptic social media post.

On Friday, Guru shared a screenshot of Azul's analytics on Instagram Stories. The image revealed the song trending with over 107,200 views in just one hour and more than 27,000 searches on YouTube. Alongside these statistics, he wrote, "Azul is Azuling (wine glass emojis). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoji)." This post seemed to express gratitude for the song's popularity despite the controversy.

Guru Randhawa's Response to Criticism

While Guru did not directly address the criticism surrounding Azul, his post appeared to signal appreciation for its success. However, he restricted comments on the official Instagram post of the video, preventing fans and critics from leaving feedback. In the video, Guru plays a photography teacher captivated by a student played by Anshika Pandey. A dance sequence between them has particularly drawn backlash online.

This isn't Guru's first brush with controversy. His earlier track Sirra also sparked legal trouble. Rajdeep Singh Mann filed a complaint in a Ludhiana court over certain lyrics in the song. The complainant argued that lines promoting drug culture defamed the Jatt community.

Legal Issues Surrounding Sirra

The sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh has directed Guru to appear in court under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for examination of the complaint. Despite this legal issue, Sirra has been commercially successful, amassing over 60 million views on YouTube.

Similarly, Azul continues to trend despite negative attention overshadowing its streaming numbers. As of now, Guru hasn't issued any official clarification about Azul's content. His cryptic post suggests reliance on faith and his fanbase to weather the backlash.

Future Prospects for Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa remains silent on clarifying Azul's content amid ongoing controversy. For now, he seems to be leaning on his faith and loyal fanbase to navigate through this challenging period.