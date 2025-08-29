Guru Randhawa Lands In Legal Trouble; Summoned By Ludhiana Court Using Drug-Related Lyrics In Sirra

Guru Randhawa is facing legal troubles due to his song 'Sirra,' accused of offensive lyrics that promote drug use. A court summons dates for September 2.



Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is facing legal issues due to his song "Sirra." A court in Ludhiana has summoned him to appear on September 2. The complaint was filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann from Samrala, Ludhiana district. Mann claims the song's lyrics are offensive and promote drug use.

The controversy revolves around a specific line in the song, which translates to "We are the sons of Jats. We got opium as our first food when we were born." This line has been criticized for implying that newborns in Jat families are given opium.

Legal Action Against Guru Randhawa

Gurbir Singh Dhillon, the complainant's lawyer, described the lyrics as "derogatory" and called for an FIR against Randhawa. He stated, "The lyrics insult a pious Sikh tradition. The practice of giving gurti is deeply emotional and associated with respect and purity. The song implies that newborns in Jat families are given opium, which is unacceptable," according to the Indian Express.

The court has instructed Guru Randhawa to appear either personally or through a representative. This summons falls under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The complaint also targets platforms like Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Instagram, Spotify India, Warner Music India, and others hosting the song.

Controversy Over 'Azul'

In addition to "Sirra," Guru Randhawa's latest track "Azul" has sparked debate. Critics accuse him of sexualising school girls in its music video. In this video, Randhawa portrays a photographer visiting an all-girls school for a class photo session.

A news outlet highlighted on Instagram how Guru not only sexualised school girls but also compared them to various alcohol brands available for sale. This post quickly gained traction and even caught actress Sonam Kapoor's attention, who reacted by liking it.