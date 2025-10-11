Hardik Pandya Publicly Confirms His Relationship With Model Mahieka Sharma With Love Filled Pics

Hardik Pandya has confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma via Instagram, sharing romantic photos that end months of speculation. Mahieka is well-known in the Indian fashion world, and their relationship has garnered considerable attention.



Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has officially confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma through Instagram. This announcement comes two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The couple's romantic photos have put an end to months of speculation about their relationship status.

On October 10, 2025, Hardik shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself and Mahieka enjoying a peaceful moment at the beach. In the image, Hardik is seen in an oversized jacket paired with shorts and slippers, casually placing his hand on Mahieka's shoulder. She wore a stylish white shirt dress and looked away from the camera. By tagging her Instagram handle, Hardik made their relationship public.

Hardik's Heart 'Booked’

In another post, Hardik shared a black-and-white picture of them together. Mahieka looked stunning in a black leather mini dress while Hardik sported a casual yet confident look. He added a blue evil-eye emoji to the post, symbolising protection and good luck. Their chemistry was evident in these photos, capturing fans' attention and confirming that Hardik's heart now belongs to Mahieka.

Mahieka Sharma is seven years younger than Hardik and is well-known in the Indian fashion scene. She has appeared on the covers of top magazines like ELLE and Grazia and won the Model of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards. Her work includes campaigns for premium brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo.

Hints of Romance

Fans had been speculating about their relationship for months due to subtle hints on social media. Observant followers noticed Mahieka wearing a leopard-printed robe similar to one owned by Hardik and sporting '33,' his iconic jersey number, on her finger.

The recent Instagram posts have finally put these rumours to rest as Hardik introduced Mahieka as the woman who now holds his heart. Their relationship has become a topic of interest among fans and followers alike.