Hardik Pandya Sparks Dating Rumours With THIS Actress After Jasmin Walia Split? Fans Spot Clues

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is linked to actress Maheika Sharma following social media hints, including shared posts and coinciding appearances. The speculation adds to the ongoing interest in Pandya's personal life.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again in the limelight, this time due to rumours of a potential relationship with actress-model Maheika Sharma. The buzz started on Reddit, where fans noticed intriguing details from Maheika's recent social media posts. A selfie featuring a faint male figure in the background led users to speculate it might be Hardik.

Adding to the speculation, another post displayed the number 33, which is Pandya's jersey number. Social media detectives also observed that both Hardik and Maheika seemed to be wearing identical bathrobes in separate photos. This observation sparked discussions across various platforms.

Social Media Clues

Maheika's Instagram stories have further fueled these rumours. She recently shared images of her trip to Dubai, coinciding with Hardik's presence there for the Asia Cup with Team India. Fans also noted that both follow each other on Instagram, adding more weight to the speculation.

Earlier this month, Maheika posted a picture from Baroda, which fans quickly associated with Hardik's home. These clues have kept fans engaged and speculating about their possible relationship.

Who is Maheika Sharma?

Maheika Sharma has made her mark as a model, actor, and fashion influencer. She has appeared in music videos, independent films, and various advertising campaigns. Additionally, she has walked the ramp for several renowned designers.

Before these rumours with Maheika surfaced, Hardik was linked with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. The two were seen together multiple times earlier this year. Jasmin was even photographed boarding the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hardik's Personal Life

The relationship between Hardik and Jasmin was never confirmed officially. Reports later emerged suggesting they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at a possible split between them.

Hardik's personal life has been under public scrutiny since his marriage to actress Natasa Stankovic in 2020. The couple announced their separation last July after months of speculation but continue to co-parent their son Agastya, born in 2020.

The ongoing interest in Hardik Pandya's relationships highlights how public figures often find their personal lives under constant observation and discussion by fans and media alike.