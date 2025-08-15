How BTS Namjoon Wants To Be Remembered? Calls Himself 'Attention Seeker' While Recalling Childhood & Army Days

BTS Namjoon Talks About Ups & Down Of Life: BTS leader Kim Namjoon is playfully known as the group's "destruction king." However, RM recently addressed how his military service changed him drastically. Before he used to address the group members like "Guys, I have something to say, gather around," and now he has become more considerate and says things like "Hey, aren't you guys tired?" and "Are you coming today?" Recently, Kim Namjoon addressed the ups and downs of his life. Let us further take a look at what he has to say:

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Talks About Ups & Down Of Life

Kim Namjoon aka RM, recently addressed a lot of things in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea. He called himself an "attention seeker" and explained it, saying, "I like to be in the spotlight. That's the same. I don't think being an attention seeker is a wrong thing." He further talked about his childhood and how he was addressed as a "Talk Box" when growing up. RM said, "When I was a kid, my nickname was Talk Box. I used to gather interesting stories from the internet and share them with my friends. I also liked public speaking. I really enjoyed giving presentations. I liked making people laugh. I used to want to be a comedian. So, my desire for attention is quite similar."

How Namjoon Wants To Be Remembered?

When asked how he wants to be remembered by his fans, Namjoon said, "a person who feels like a real person." He further remembered how he wanted to be seen as "cute, cool and smart" as a kid. "But now I don't have those desires. Just someone who goes at their own speed and direction," added RM.

BTS RM Remembered Army Days

BTS member RM also remembered his army days. He acknowledged the unconditional support he got from his fans during the army days, saying, "Your presence isn't something we take for granted, and for that, we are grateful. The fact that you still believe in us so much, we've had a lot of ups and downs, too."