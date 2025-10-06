Ranveer Singh On SuperYou Expanding Snacking Profile With Protein Wafer Minis: Who Doesn't Love...

SuperYou, co-founded by the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani, has introduced a new product to India's snacking scene. The SuperYou Protein Wafer Minis offer a bite-sized version of their popular protein wafers. These Minis are designed as a healthier option compared to traditional chocolates, combining health benefits with indulgence in a fun, compact form. They come in three flavours: Mango, Cookies & Cream, and Choco Hazelnut.

India's snacking habits are evolving as people shift from calorie-heavy, fried snacks to healthier alternatives. The ₹42,000+ crore snacking industry is seeing a rise in demand for protein-rich snacks and convenient options. Consumers now prefer smaller, snackable formats that prioritise taste while offering nutritional benefits. SuperYou Minis cater to this trend with their 20g packs, providing a smart and enjoyable snacking solution that aligns with these changing preferences.

Protein Snacking Revolution

Nikunj Biyani, Co-founder of SuperYou, expressed his enthusiasm about the new product launch. He stated, "At SuperYou, we've always believed protein doesn't have to be boring. Our protein wafers became such a go-to snack, and with Minis, we're just taking that idea a step further. It's a new format that brings indulgence, health, and convenience together in one pocket-sized treat - proving that nutrition can come in small, joyful bites!"

Ranveer Singh is well-known for his vibrant presence in the Indian entertainment sector and is now making waves as an entrepreneur. His venture into the protein food and supplement market through his co-owned brand marks an exciting chapter in his career journey.

Innovative Snacking Experience

Ranveer Singh shared his thoughts on the cultural significance of snacking in India. He said, "Snacking is such a big part of our culture, and honestly, who doesn't love a light, crunchy, chocolatey wafer? Now imagine these incredible new flavours with a protein hit but in a smaller bite-sized format. For us, this launch is opening a new snacking moment and bringing us closer to our vision of making protein just as exciting for everyone!"

The introduction of SuperYou Protein Wafer Minis not only expands their existing range but also strengthens their mission to make protein more appealing and accessible. By offering these innovative snacks in smaller portions without compromising on taste or nutrition, SuperYou continues to lead the way in transforming India's snacking landscape.