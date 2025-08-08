How To Buy Akon Delhi Concert Tickets: Step By Step To Guide To Purchase On District, Price REVEALED Finally

How To Buy Akon Delhi Concert Tickets: Akon's Delhi concert tickets are now available. The price of the tickets have now finally been revealed. Akon's India tour starts from Delhi. The Delhi concert is set to take place on November 9, 2025. Here's how you can now book the tickets:

How To Buy Akon Delhi Concert Tickets:

Follow these steps to buy Akon concert tickets:

Step 1: Go to District (Zomato) app or site

Step 2: Go to Akon India Tour 2025 | Delhi

Step 3: Click on 'Book Now', the one on the extreme right side

Step 4: You will stand in a digital queue

Step 5: As your number comes, select the seat and fill in the needed personal details

Step 5: Complete your purchase within 5 minutes and you can purchase up to 10 tickets at one time

Step 6: Make the payment and the confirmation will come via e-mail, and the hard copy of ticket will be sent to you on your address

Akon Delhi Concert Tickets Price

Early Bird- Silver - Rs. 1999

Early Bird- Gold - Rs. 4499

Phase 1- Fanpit- Rs. 9999

Phase 1- HSBC Starstruck Lounge- Rs. 19999

Gold- Wheelchair Zone- Rs. 8999

Akon Delhi Concert Venue

The venue of Akon's Delhi concert is- Gate No 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The concert is set to take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025 from 7pm onwards. The concert will be around 3 hours long.

As per District's report, "From topping global charts with hits like Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, and Don't Matter, to creating cross-cultural magic with Chammak Challo, Akon's music has left an indelible mark on an entire generation. With over 35 million albums sold worldwide, multiple Grammy nominations, and a reputation for electrifying performances, Akon is set to bring a wave of nostalgia, rhythm, and unforgettable energy back to Indian fans."