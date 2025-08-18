“I Wanna Be a Flag Bearer of the New Sonic of Bollywood” : The Rish On His Musical Journey

Rishabh Kant, better known by his stage name The Rish, is quickly becoming a defining voice in Hindi pop. Rooted in emotion, his music blends heartfelt themes of love and heartbreak with Indian melodies, wrapped in the fresh, new-age sound of today.

Since his debut in 2021 with QARAN's Hope You Don't Mind under Sony Music, The Rish has built an impressive portfolio. He stepped into Bollywood with Haanji and Desi Wine for Thank You For Coming, followed by Ro Lehn De for the celebrated duo Sachin-Jigar. Along the way, he's collaborated with some of India's biggest names Emiway Bantai, OAFF, Lisa Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, and Raghav Chaitanya all while carving out a sound uniquely his own.

Now, The Rish has stepped into the spotlight as a composer with Barbaad, his debut for Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. "Working with Mohit Suri was a dream come true," he says. "Barbaad is redefining the way love songs are made, breaking templates."

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the track narrates a journey from hesitation to surrender in love. "Jubin carried the journey so effortlessly, with so much depth," Rish shares.

With no film background, debuting with YRF is more than he imagined. "They are creators of legacy, and I genuinely believe Saiyaara is going to create a milestone."

For The Rish, this is only the beginning of his mission to bring a fresh sonic wave to Bollywood.