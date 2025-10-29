Ikk Kudi Early Review: Shehnaaz Delivers Her Best Performance In A Film Which Is Not Just A Love Story But….

Ikk Kudi Early Review: Shehnaaz Gill is all over the headlines for the right reasons. After all, the diva is making a comeback in Punjabi industry after 4 years post Diljit Dosanjh starrer 2021 release Honsla Rakh with her upcoming release. We are talking about Ikk Kudi. The movie, which is directed by Amarjit Saron, also marks Shehnaaz's return to big screen after two years and also marks her debut as a producer. With Shehnaaz's bubbly charm and impressive numbers, Ikk Kudi has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Apart from Shehnaaz, Ikk Kudi also stars Gurjazz, Udaybir Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi, and Harby Sangha in the lead. The movie revolves around a young woman (played by Shehnaaz Gill) engaged through an arranged marriage, begins to suspect that her fiancé is hiding something significant about his past. Driven by curiosity and concern, she embarks on a personal investigation to uncover the truth behind his mysterious history. Her journey into the unknown reveals unexpected twists and turns. As she delves deeper, she encounters clues that suggest her fiancé's life may not be as straightforward as it seems. As Ikk Kudi has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town, we have got our hands on the early review of the film.

Ikk Kudi Early Review

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi called Ikk Kudi as Shehnaaz's best performance so far. He wrote, "A moving, meaningful and visually rich film - Shehnaaz Gill shines bright in her best performance yet. Shehnaaz Gill delivers one of her most mature and sincere performances till date. She lives the role completely - from emotional breakdowns to moments of courage - she makes the audience feel every share of her character. Veteran actress @nirmalrishiofficial adds emotional depth while Harby Sangha provides natural support. The story by @amarjitsaron is engaging ad relatable with layers of mystery and emotional honesty".

He gave Ikk Kudi a rating of 4.5 stars and further emphasised, "Overall, Ikk Kudi is a well made Punjabi emotional drama with a strong female lead, beautiful visuals and honest storytelling. It's not just a love story - it's a story of self discovery and courage".

Meanwhile, talking about her debut as a producer in a report by Money Control, Shehnaaz stated, "Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I'm overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage. The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it's brimming with warmth, love, and fun. To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn't have ever said no to Ikk Kudi".