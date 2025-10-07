India’s brightest tech minds call it ‘Mind-blowing’: Tron: Ares Takes over IIT Bombay Techfest

In a not so unimaginable anymore setting, Tron-Ares introduces us to a world where AI is no more just a tool, and the tables have a distinct possibility of turning with us being the tools in an AI driven world. Tech is cool, till it's not. And who understands this better than the students at IIT who represent the sharpest brightest minds set to lead the tech revolution of not just India but pretty much the world.

In a spectacular fusion of cinema, technology, and innovation, Disney's Tron: Ares partnered with IIT Bombay's Techfest to deliver an unforgettable, immersive experience for students.

Drawing inspiration from the film, 2000 plus IITians witnessed a transformed campus auditorium into a futuristic arena, celebrating the spirit of imagination, advanced technology, and gaming culture. A futuristic laser show created a visual marvel and a scintillating hi energy LED dance performance upped the ante, but the thing that got the students most excited was the Tron trailer, introducing them to a world where tech rules. An exciting discussion with ex IITian and maverick entrepreneur Ashneer Grover followed with the students actively debating the boons and banes of AI.

In a hall filled with more than 2000 beacons of innovative energy ,the intense conversation on the world where lines are blurred between fiction and innovation, the intersection of cinema, AI, and emerging technologies was an experience to witness. The visionary world of Tron intersected with real-world advancements and the possibilities of the future.

"We at IIT Bombay's Techfest are incredibly excited to associate with Tron: Ares. The Tron Universe has always inspired technologists and creators to imagine bold, futuristic worlds. Through this partnership, we're encouraging students to channel that same spirit of creativity to build visionary interfaces and advanced data tools that push the boundaries of invention," said Mayank Mudgal, Events Manager, Techfest, IIT Bombay.

This collaboration marks a unique moment where a Hollywood sci-fi franchise meets India's most celebrated technology festival, creating a shared space for storytelling, innovation, and immersive experiences.

Audiences will get to witness the magic of Tron -Ares this week in cinemas across the country this week.

Starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jeff Bridges, TRON: Ares releases in Indian theatres on 10th October 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.