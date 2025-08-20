India’s Soulful Voice Lucky Ali Announces India Tour; Here's All You Need To Know

India is rapidly emerging as a prime destination for live music, where concerts are more than just entertainment. They invigorate cities, enhance tourism, and create cultural milestones. JetAlive, the live experience division of JetSynthesys, has unveiled its inaugural event calendar featuring two major events: the RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and the K-Town 3.0 Festival in collaboration with Tani Events.

The live events sector in India has expanded significantly, with concerts and festivals becoming economic powerhouses. They generate employment, fill accommodations and transport, and stimulate local businesses. JetAlive's debut calendar capitalises on this growth by merging established talent with global cultural trends to shape India's future in live events.

Lucky Ali's Nationwide Tour

The Lucky Ali India Tour will take one of India's most cherished voices across the nation. His music captures an era, offering fans a chance to relive his timeless hits. The tour begins on 2nd November in Delhi, with tickets available on BookMyShow for several cities including Kolkata (22nd Nov), Bengaluru (6th Dec), Hyderabad (13th Dec), and Ahmedabad (20th Dec). Tickets for Jaipur, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Pune will be released soon.

In addition to this tour, the K-Town 3.0 Festival returns to Mumbai on 1st November through a partnership with Tani Events. Renowned across Asia for its lively atmosphere, the festival will once again bring its unique cultural energy to Indian audiences. Tickets will soon be available on District, with announcements about the artist line-up for K-pop concerts and cultural showcases expected shortly.

Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder of JetSynthesys, stated that "Live entertainment in India is fast becoming a driver of economic growth and cultural soft power. Countries build influence not only through trade and technology but also through the global reach of their culture. With JetAlive, we are investing in creating platforms that strengthen India's position on that stage."

Kumar Razdan, Head of JetAlive, added: "Our vision is to curate experiences that balance nostalgia with discovery, giving Indian fans access to both their all-time favourites and fresh international formats. With JetAlive, we are catering to the young digital-first audience that seeks phygital experiences—where the excitement of live events is seamlessly blended with digital engagement."

The launch of these two events signifies JetAlive's commitment to redefining live music and events in India. By bridging traditional influences with modern fandoms, they aim to elevate India's status as a global centre for live entertainment.