India vs Pak Asia Cup Final: Sana Javed Trolled Over Post For Shoaib Malik; Netizens Say ‘He Was A Burden’



India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: All the cricket fans across the nation are quite excited at the moment and rightfully so. After all, it is the day of the much talked about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025 today. To note, India, who has been unbeaten during this Asia Cup, is set to face Pakistan for the third time during the tournament. It is worth mentioning that India and Pakistan will be locking horns in the finals for the first time in 41 years. As everyone is looking forward to the match, Pakistani actress Sana Javed found her in a tight spot ahead of the big match

Sana Javed Post Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final

It all started after she paid a tribute to her husband Shoaib Malik (Sania Mirza's ex-husband) ahead of India vs Pakistan's final match. Taking to her facebooking account, "If Shoaib Malik were part of the team today, his years of experience would become a beacon of hope for both the Pakistani team and its people. His presence on the field along would be enough to ignite courage and inspire belief in victory"

Sana Javed Brutally Trolled Ahead Of Asia Cup Final

Her posts went viral and she was brutally trolled by the Pakistani fans on social media as they termed her as 'delulu'. Taking to the comment section, a Facebook user wrote, "Shoaib Malik logging into wifey's account: Let me hype myself, but indirectly". Another user commented, "Behn tu rehndy". One of the user also wrote, "Ye aapka account use kar k shoaib malik ne likha hai ya aap khud itni majboor theen". A user even commented, "He was a burden on the team, just had a good PR that's why he used to be the part of team"

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Timings: Where To Watch

To note, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final will be premiered tonight (September 28, 2025) at 7 PM. You can watch it live in HD quality online on Sony LIV after getting the subscription. Besides, it is available to watch on TV on Sony Max Hindi and all channel of Sony Sports.