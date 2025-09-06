Indian Cricketer Washington Sundar As He Meets Actress Surveen Chawla - "One Of The Coolest People Around”

Actress Surveen Chawla, who has recently been enjoying the world of sports, had an exciting fan-girl moment when she crossed paths with a cricketer she truly admires - Washington Sundar - and shared it all on Instagram.

Her first story featured a cheerful selfie with him, captioned with playful lines like "there two 'Dappers' in the house... Washi Washi Washi, aaye aaye aaye!!" followed by a note saying it was an absolute pleasure meeting him.

Washington responded with equal warmth, resharing the post with the caption "when you bump into one of the coolest people around ✨" - to which Surveen replied with a fun line, "Says the coolest of them all...".

Surveen, who stunned in a power-packed androgynous look complete with a crisp suit and statement hat, exuded major boss-lady energy while celebrating this special interaction with one of her favorite sports stars.