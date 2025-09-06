Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Indian Cricketer Washington Sundar As He Meets Actress Surveen Chawla - "One Of The Coolest People Around”

By
Indian Cricketer Washington Sundar As He Meets Surveen

Actress Surveen Chawla, who has recently been enjoying the world of sports, had an exciting fan-girl moment when she crossed paths with a cricketer she truly admires - Washington Sundar - and shared it all on Instagram.

Her first story featured a cheerful selfie with him, captioned with playful lines like "there two 'Dappers' in the house... Washi Washi Washi, aaye aaye aaye!!" followed by a note saying it was an absolute pleasure meeting him.

Washington responded with equal warmth, resharing the post with the caption "when you bump into one of the coolest people around ✨" - to which Surveen replied with a fun line, "Says the coolest of them all...".

Indian Cricketer Washington Sundar As He Meets Surveen

Surveen, who stunned in a power-packed androgynous look complete with a crisp suit and statement hat, exuded major boss-lady energy while celebrating this special interaction with one of her favorite sports stars.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: surveen chawla
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X