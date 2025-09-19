Indira Tiwari Makes International Debut With Spying Stars At Busan International Film Festival 2025

Indian actress Indira Tiwari, acclaimed for her impactful roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Serious Men, and Bastar, is set to make her international debut at the Busan International Film Festival 2025 with Spying Stars. The film has been officially selected in the inaugural competition section of BIFF, one of only 14 films across Asia competing for major accolades including Best Film, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, and Artistic Contribution. It also stands out as the only Indian-associated film in the lineup.

An Indo-French-Sri Lankan co-production, Spying Stars is directed by celebrated Sri Lankan auteur Vimukthi Jayasundara, whose debut The Forsaken Land earned him the prestigious Caméra d'Or at Cannes. The project is backed by National Award-winning Indian filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, known for bringing socially resonant stories to the screen.

The film follows Anandi (played by Indira Tiwari), a biotechnician quarantined on a remote island amid a pandemic. As she navigates isolation, her journey transforms into a deeply spiritual one, exploring pressing contemporary themes of AI-driven surveillance, the relationship between humans and nature, and the quest for liberation.

For Tiwari, the selection represents not just a personal milestone but also a significant step for Indian cinema on the global stage:

"This feels like a historic moment in my journey as I make my international debut. With Spying Stars premiering in competition at the Busan Film Festival, I feel I'm carrying the voices and stories of my people onto a global stage, like placing the flag of our art on a mountain for the world to see-a moment that opens doors for more of our stories to be heard. For me, festivals are where every voice finds space, the story itself becomes the hero, and through cinema we celebrate our stories, embrace our differences, and bring change to society for a better world."

With its unique science-fantasy approach and socio-political undertones, Spying Stars is already generating international buzz as one of the most anticipated entries at Busan. Its selection cements both Indira Tiwari's international breakthrough and India's growing influence in experimental world cinema.