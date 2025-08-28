Inside The Tank: Anupam Mittal On The Competition And Thrill Behind Every Investment

In a recent podcast, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com- People Group, and prominent Shark on Shark Tank India, shared his perspective on the show's deeper mission. For him, the platform is not just about investment or fame, but about creating lasting impact. "Why do we do Shark Tank India? it's to empower the entrepreneur," he said. Anupam Mittal believes India is entering a defining era of entrepreneurship, similar to how earlier generations made their mark in medicine and engineering. "I personally want to play a role in helping realize that dream of India becoming the top entrepreneurial economy in the world."

At the core of the show lies a powerful dual philosophy: to engage and educate. According to Mittal, capturing the audience's interest is the first step toward inspiring them. "To educate someone, you must first capture their interest. Shark Tank India does this by bringing forward diverse entrepreneurs whose stories resonate with everyday viewers, allowing them to imagine their own entrepreneurial journeys."

One of the most unique aspects of the show is its unscripted format; Sharks don't receive any prior information about the entrepreneurs. Mittal said, "The Sharks don't have beforehand knowledge about the entrepreneurs or their pitches because it defeats the entire engage and educate theory." The live reactions and decisions bring authenticity to the experience, both for the Sharks and the audience.

Anupam Mittal also highlighted the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of the investment process. "The element of surprise and drama of the pitch presentation is very important for us to make decisions for investment, as the investors don't get days to think; we have to decide then and there and also compete with other Sharks who are trying to do the same thing," he concluded.