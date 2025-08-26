International Dog Day 2025: Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir Celebrating With Her 7 Fur Babies; 'Unconditional Love...'

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, who continues to charm audiences with her timeless screen presence from the '90s to her recent roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jigra holds another role close to her heart, that of a devoted dog mom. On the occasion of International Dog Day, the actress opened up about life with her seven fur babies, the lessons they've taught her, and why adoption should always come before shopping for pets.

Each of Sheeba's seven dogs has a personality as unique as their name. Sparkle is "loyal to a fault," Diego is "mischievous and toy obsessed," Falafel is a "gentle little diva," Sunshine turns into a protective nurse the moment Sheeba sneezes, Sky is playful and bird-obsessed, Bubble is affectionate with her doll-like charm, and Boston, whom she lovingly calls her "wise man," is the affectionate flirt of the house. She says, "Together, they're like a perfectly imperfect little family".

On International Dog Day, Sheeba's message is simple, she says, "Adopt, don't shop. When you rescue, you're not just saving a life, you're gaining a companion who will love you with a purity that money can't buy."

Talking about responsible pet parenting, she emphasizes awareness, she says, "Bringing a dog home is a commitment, not a trend. Families must understand the importance of proper care, nutrition, and love. We also need to talk about sterilization and the dangers of abandoning pets."

Sheeba admits her dogs have changed her in profound ways, "They've taught me patience, unconditional love, forgiveness, and to live in the present. They've softened me and made me more compassionate."

As for her wish this Dog Day, Sheeba hopes every dog experiences what her seven do daily, "a safe home and a loving family."

For Sheeba Akashdeep, dogs are not just pets but soulful companions who redefine love and loyalty every single day. As she celebrates International Dog Day, her message echoes louder than ever, choose compassion, choose adoption.