International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Onboards LTIMindtree To Launch India’s First AI Film Festival

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in collaboration with LTIMindtree (LTIM) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, announced the launch of India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon. The initiative will take place from November 20 to 28, 2025, during the 56th edition of IFFI in Goa.

Since its inception in 1952, IFFI has been a global platform celebrating cinematic excellence and cultural exchange. With this new partnership, IFFI reinforces its commitment to innovation by exploring the intersection of cinema and emerging technologies. The collaboration with LTIMindtree's BlueVerse CraftStudio and NFDC aims to create a platform that empowers filmmakers, creators, technologists, and innovators to experiment with AI-driven storytelling tools and showcase groundbreaking creative use cases that shape the future of film.

Speaking about the initiative, Shekhar Kapur, Festival Director, IFFI and Jury Chair of the IFFI AI Film Festival, said, "Cinema has always reflected the power of human imagination. Today, AI gives us a new lens that expands our ability to dream, design, and express. The IFFI AI Film Festival will be a playground for that evolution."

Dr. Sujay Sen, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Interactive Services, LTIMindtree, added, "At LTIMindtree, we believe the future of storytelling lies at the confluence of human creativity and AI. Through this collaboration, we are proud to create a platform that nurtures innovation and brings the magic of AI to India's creative economy."

Shri Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, stated, "As India's leading platform for cinematic excellence, IFFI has always celebrated emerging voices and technologies. Partnering with LTIMindtree and Shekhar Kapur allows us to extend this creative legacy into the world of AI responsibly, inclusively, and with a vision for global collaboration."

The AI Film Festival and Hackathon will feature a diverse range of experiences, including an AI Film Showcasepresenting AI-generated films across fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental genres. A 48-hour Hackathonwill challenge developers and storytellers to design innovative AI-powered cinematic tools, while workshops and masterclasses will offer interactive sessions on topics such as AI in film production, ethical storytelling, and creative technology. Additionally, global collaborations with international AI film festivals will foster cross-cultural partnerships and provide global recognition for emerging innovators.