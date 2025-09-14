Is Hardik Pandya Cheating On His Rumored GF Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot Hints Amid India VS Pak Asia Cup 2025

Is Hardik Pandya Cheating Again: After his separation from Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Pandya is now rumored to be dating actress-singer Jasmin Walia. The speculation intensified after India's recent win over Pakistan at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where Hardik made headlines for dismissing key players like Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel. Amid the celebrations, a viral picture of Jasmin Walia blowing flying kisses, allegedly directed at Hardik, sparked dating rumors on social media. However, things have taken a twist, as new gossip suggests that Hardik might be cheating on Jasmin, fueling further buzz around his already controversial personal life.

Is Hardik Pandya Cheating On His Rumored GF Jasmin?

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Hardik Pandya cheating once again?" explaining how Hardik might allegedly be cheating on his rumored girlfriend Jasmin. In the video, we could see a woman uploading a mirror selfie with a man (who is not seen) with a rose in her mouth. In another picture, there were two fingers, and a caption that said, "33????? we all know whose jersey number that is."

In this thread, one commented, "New tournament, new girlfriend." In the same, one asked, "What is her name ?" To this one replied, "Mahieka Sharma."

Hardik Pandya Rumored GF: Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia, the rumored girlfriend of cricketer Hardik Pandya, is a British-Indian singer and entertainer who has carved a niche for herself in both the UK and Indian entertainment scenes. She first gained recognition on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex before transitioning into music, where she found major success with the chartbuster Bom Diggy. Known for her multilingual singing in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, Jasmin blends Western pop with Desi vibes. Beyond her music career, she's a popular influencer and even made history as the first British-Indian female singer to appear on a Times Square billboard. Now, her rumored romance with Hardik Pandya is drawing just as much attention as her music.